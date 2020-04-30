Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 2,736,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

