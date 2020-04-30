Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. 11,032,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948,465. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

