Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments increased its position in Medtronic by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 11,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 50.5% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.14. 5,392,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.