Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 178,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 164,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

