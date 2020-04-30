Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. 2,778,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

