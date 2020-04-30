Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,070. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.58. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

