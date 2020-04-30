Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,107 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

