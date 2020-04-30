Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 305,342 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 311,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

