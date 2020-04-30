Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.