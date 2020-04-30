Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.82. 3,452,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.