Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after buying an additional 1,777,231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after acquiring an additional 411,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,518,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. 497,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,428. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -362.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Dillon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

