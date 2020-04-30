Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,663. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

