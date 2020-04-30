Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,861 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 72,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.