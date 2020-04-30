Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 181.5% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $9.97 on Wednesday, reaching $243.52. The company had a trading volume of 948,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

