Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 640,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 328,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,976. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

