Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.43. 1,559,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,338. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

