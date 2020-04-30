Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 566 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 7,360,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

