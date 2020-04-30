Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 616 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 7,843,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

