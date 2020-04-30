F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,782. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

