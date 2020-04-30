F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.91-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.91-2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura raised their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.