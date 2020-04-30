FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Cap of $337,700.47

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. FansTime has a total market cap of $337,700.47 and $107,809.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

