FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $129.48. 2,171,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

