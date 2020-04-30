FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FFBW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 18,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,903. FFBW has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $47,080.00. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FFBW in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FFBW by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FFBW in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBW. ValuEngine raised shares of FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

