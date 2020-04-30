Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.73

Media coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a news sentiment score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCAU. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

