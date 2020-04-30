Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

