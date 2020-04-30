Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

FTEC traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 658,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

