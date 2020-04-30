Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Acquires Shares of 547 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $31.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $800.51. 15,624,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,971,004. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.46. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

