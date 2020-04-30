Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 27.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

