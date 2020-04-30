Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Buys Shares of 27,000 Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 3,689,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Viewray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

