Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SCHV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

