Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.