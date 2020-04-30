Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases Shares of 65,567 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 634,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.