Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,584 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 660,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

