Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 48,335,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,316,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.