Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 78.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

