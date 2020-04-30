FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,304,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,138. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,084,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,683 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.