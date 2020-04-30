First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 163.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

INTF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 334,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,435. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95.

