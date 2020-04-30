First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 3,484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 1,003,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

