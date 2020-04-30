First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 35,431 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

