First Ascent Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 12.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

