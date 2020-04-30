First Ascent Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,661 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 279,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 154,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

