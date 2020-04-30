First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

