First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 1,273,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,368. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

