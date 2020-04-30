First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,906 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 1.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 235,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 194,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 77,101 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 397,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,838. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

