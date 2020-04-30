First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $17.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.03. 38,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.40. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.43.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

