First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. Stephens started coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 53,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,326. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

