First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 268,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,839. The company has a market cap of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

