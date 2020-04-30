First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Price Up 9.5%

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, approximately 537,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 173,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Get First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.