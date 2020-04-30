First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 354,469 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 416,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

