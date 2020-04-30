First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCT opened at $10.31 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

